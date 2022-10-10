Vega Protocol (VEGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.13 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vega Protocol Token Profile

Vega Protocol launched on August 31st, 2018. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,261,120 tokens. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vega Protocol’s official website is vega.xyz. Vega Protocol’s official message board is blog.vega.xyz.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vega Protocol has a current supply of 64,999,723 with 30,198,310.88802898 in circulation. The last known price of Vega Protocol is 1.29600714 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $408,406.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vega.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

