Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VTR opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $64.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

About Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.