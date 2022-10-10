Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,536 United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.49. United Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.