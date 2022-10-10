Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.