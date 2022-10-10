Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

