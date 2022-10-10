Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.95 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.