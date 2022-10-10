Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,482 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 109,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CNI opened at $109.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

