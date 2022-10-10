Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 5.4 %

HPQ opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.