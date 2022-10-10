Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 472,790 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

