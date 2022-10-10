Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.58.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

