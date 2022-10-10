Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

