VIMworld (VEED) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.62 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.62 million and $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 tokens. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @vimworldglobal. The official message board for VIMworld is medium.com/vimworld. VIMworld’s official website is www.vimworld.com. The Reddit community for VIMworld is https://reddit.com/r/vimworld.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VIMworld (VEED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VIMworld has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 5,566,374,466 in circulation. The last known price of VIMworld is 0.00194897 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $213,774.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vimworld.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.