Viper Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34,418.56 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viper Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol launched on March 7th, 2021. Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 tokens. The official website for Viper Protocol is viper.exchange. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @venomdao.

Buying and Selling Viper Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Viper Protocol (VIPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. Viper Protocol has a current supply of 347,368,275 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Viper Protocol is 0.00079738 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://viper.exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viper Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viper Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viper Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viper Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.