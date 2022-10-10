Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AIO opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

