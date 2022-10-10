Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH opened at $8.45 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

