Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.86 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.