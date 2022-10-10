Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
