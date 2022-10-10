Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.16 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

