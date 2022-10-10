Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 157,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 84.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

