Vivid Coin (VIVID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,988.17

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83,988.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Coin (VIVID) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VIVID through the process of mining. Vivid Coin has a current supply of 7,910,746.172528 with 7,697,539.172528 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Coin is 0.01097674 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vividcoin.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

