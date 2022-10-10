Vivid Coin (VIVID) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $83,988.17 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Coin (VIVID) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VIVID through the process of mining. Vivid Coin has a current supply of 7,910,746.172528 with 7,697,539.172528 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Coin is 0.01097674 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vividcoin.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.