Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

TGT stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

