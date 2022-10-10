Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

VOYA opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.