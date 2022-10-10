Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $199.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $157.49 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

