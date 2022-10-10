Wagerr Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00086277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00066640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007913 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,172,022 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is https://reddit.com/r/wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr (WGR) is a cryptocurrency . Wagerr has a current supply of 245,036,034.68850353 with 216,761,204 in circulation. The last known price of Wagerr is 0.00719106 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $148.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagerr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

