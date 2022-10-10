Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.