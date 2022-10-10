WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,263.00

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One WallStreetBets DApp token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. WallStreetBets DApp has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WallStreetBets DApp Token Profile

WallStreetBets DApp launched on April 19th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. WallStreetBets DApp’s official message board is wsbdapp.medium.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @wsbdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WallStreetBets DApp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WallStreetBets DApp is 0.00088665 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $69,217.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wsbdapp.com.”

