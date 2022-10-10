WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Price Down 4.4% This Week

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One WallStreetBets DApp token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WallStreetBets DApp

WallStreetBets DApp was first traded on April 19th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @wsbdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WallStreetBets DApp is wsbdapp.medium.com. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WallStreetBets DApp has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WallStreetBets DApp is 0.00088665 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $69,217.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wsbdapp.com.”

