Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

