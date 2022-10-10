WaultSwap Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. WaultSwap has a total market cap of $11,482.64 and approximately $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaultSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 tokens. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @wault_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official message board is waultfinance.medium.com.

WaultSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap (WEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WaultSwap has a current supply of 2,032,344,789 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WaultSwap is 0.00000774 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $17,663.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wault.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

