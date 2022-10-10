Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Critical Contrast

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 0 2 5 0 2.71

Open Text has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Open Text 11.36% 19.91% 8.17%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Open Text’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Open Text $3.49 billion 2.04 $397.09 million $1.46 18.08

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Open Text beats Web Blockchain Media on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform. The company also provides eDiscovery platform that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics; OpenText Developer Cloud; key developer API services; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; digital process automation solutions, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses; and OpenText Digital Experience platform. In addition, it offers customer support programs, including access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets; and consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise and mid-market companies, public sector agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, and direct consumers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, ATOS, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

