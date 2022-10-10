Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $15.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Clarivate Stock Down 4.9 %

CLVT opened at $9.42 on Friday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 13.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 14.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

