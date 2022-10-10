Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.