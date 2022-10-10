Wells Fargo & Company Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $109.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $237,316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 166.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.1% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

