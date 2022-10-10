Wenlambo (WLBO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,727.00

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wenlambo has a total market capitalization of $340,737.73 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the dollar. One Wenlambo token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Wenlambo

Wenlambo (WLBO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/wenlambodefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official message board is wenlambodefi1.medium.com. The official website for Wenlambo is www.wenlambo.finance. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @wenlambodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wenlambo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wenlambo (WLBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wenlambo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wenlambo is 0.00600988 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wenlambo.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wenlambo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wenlambo using one of the exchanges listed above.

