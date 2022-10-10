West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $249.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $244.71 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.