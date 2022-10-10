WeStarter (WAR) Price Hits $0.0132

WeStarter (WAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. WeStarter has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One WeStarter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

About WeStarter

WAR is a token. It launched on April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. WeStarter’s official website is www.westarter.org. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeStarter is westarter.medium.com.

WeStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter (WAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. WeStarter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WeStarter is 0.01340311 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $178,445.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.westarter.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeStarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeStarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

