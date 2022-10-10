WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Shares of WE opened at $2.51 on Friday. WeWork has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 4,959.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in WeWork by 64.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 133.1% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

