Whole Earth Coin Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Whole Earth Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a market cap of $56,382.44 and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whole Earth Coin Profile

Whole Earth Coin was first traded on April 14th, 2021. Whole Earth Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,135,289 tokens. Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @wholeearthfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whole Earth Coin is wholeearthcoin.com. The Reddit community for Whole Earth Coin is https://reddit.com/r/wholeearthfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Whole Earth Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Whole Earth Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Whole Earth Coin is 0.01799265 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,618.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wholeearthcoin.com.”

