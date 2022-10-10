Whole Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $280,279.00 (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Whole Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Network has a total market cap of $280,279.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network’s launch date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @wnnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network (NODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Whole Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Whole Network is 0.00002834 USD and is up 7.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $203,934.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wn.work/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

