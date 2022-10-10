Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $121.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

