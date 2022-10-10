Wolfystreetbets 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,909.00 (WOLFY)

Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Wolfystreetbets has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Wolfystreetbets token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolfystreetbets has a market capitalization of $426,103.00 and $12,909.00 worth of Wolfystreetbets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wolfystreetbets alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wolfystreetbets Profile

Wolfystreetbets was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Wolfystreetbets’ total supply is 892,072,861 tokens. Wolfystreetbets’ official Twitter account is @wolfystreetbets. Wolfystreetbets’ official message board is wolfystreetbets.medium.com. The official website for Wolfystreetbets is wolfystreetbets.com.

Buying and Selling Wolfystreetbets

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wolfystreetbets has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Wolfystreetbets is 0.00037475 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolfystreetbets.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolfystreetbets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolfystreetbets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolfystreetbets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolfystreetbets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolfystreetbets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.