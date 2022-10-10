WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol was first traded on May 11th, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @wom_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOM Protocol (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOM Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 105,657,976 in circulation. The last known price of WOM Protocol is 0.04820841 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,243,096.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://womprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

