WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,214 ($14.67).

WPP Stock Up 1.0 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 765 ($9.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 782.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 868.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,390.55. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

WPP Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

