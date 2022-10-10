Wrapped LEO Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (WLEO)

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wrapped LEO has a total market cap of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Wrapped LEO’s official website is leofinance.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped LEO is medium.com/@leofinance.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
