Xaya Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @xaya_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@xaya. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/xaya and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xaya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xaya (CHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Xaya has a current supply of 57,605,021.95319532 with 48,462,894.95319532 in circulation. The last known price of Xaya is 0.0619455 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,964.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xaya.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.