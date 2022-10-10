Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,527.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $138,527.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

