Xiasi Inu (XIASI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $478,651.00

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Xiasi Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiasi Inu has a market cap of $478,651.00 and $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Xiasi Inu

Xiasi Inu (CRYPTO:XIASI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xiasi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiasi Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiasi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

