xRhodium Price Hits $0.24 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. xRhodium has a market cap of $303,105.87 and approximately $99.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2018. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The official website for xRhodium is www.xrhodium.org. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. xRhodium’s official message board is medium.com/xrhodium. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium (XRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate XRC through the process of mining. xRhodium has a current supply of 1,329,615 with 1,249,615 in circulation. The last known price of xRhodium is 0.24584826 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $749.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xrhodium.org.”

