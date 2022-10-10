Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $42,258.99 and $463.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road launched on April 10th, 2021. Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 tokens. The official website for Yellow Road is yellowroad.app. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @yellowroad__ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yellow Road is yellowroadapp.medium.com.

Yellow Road Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yellow Road (ROAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yellow Road has a current supply of 9,505,142 with 3,033,586.749 in circulation. The last known price of Yellow Road is 0.01534804 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yellowroad.app/.”

